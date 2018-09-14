Drunk Bo’ness woman battered cops with her handbag

A woman attacked a police officers with her handbag as they tried to get her to leave a street her court order prevented her from being in.

Lenka Hutkova (26) was banned from being in Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness and contacting the man who lived there. When police showed up to remove her, she started using her handbag as a weapon.

Appearing with an interpreter at Falkirk Sheriff Court yesterday, Hutkova, from Slovakia, had admitted breaching her bail conditions and resisting police officers on August 16.

Samantha Brown, procurator fiscal depute said: “It was 2am and police received three calls from three different witnesses in relation to a disturbance in Stewart Avenue. The accused had been banging on the door of a flat and had left when police got there.

“She was discovered nearby and arrested by officers and became aggressive, lashing out using her handbag to strike them. She was taken to Falkirk Police Station and told officers – ‘So I’m here because I’m on a street I’m not allowed to be on, but I’m only there to see my boyfriend’.”

Defence solicitor William McIntyre said: “She was very much under the influence of alcohol. In a sober state she would know not to venture near Stewart Avenue.” Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “It was very clear you were not to go into Stewart Avenue – drunk or not. You breached a clear bail order and then aggravated the matter by assaulting the police officers using your bag as a weapon.”

Hutkova, 85E Drumpark Avenue, Bo’ness, was placed on a community payback order with the condition she complete 100 hours unpaid work within four months.