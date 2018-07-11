Drunk bit partner’s teen son during row at Bo’ness home

A drunken man flew into a fit of rage and bit his then partner’s teenage son during an argument.

Jason Waugh (48) sunk his teeth into the chest of 19-year-old Ryan Burns after he intervened when Waugh began arguing with his mother, Gillian Smith, at her home in Muirhouse Crescent, Bo’ness.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Waugh admitted assaulting the teen by biting him on the body to his injury on May 25, as well as behaving in a threatening or abusive way and adopting an aggressive manner towards Ms Smith on the same day.

The row began in the living room of Ms Smith’s home in front of her five-year-old son after she had picked Waugh up following a day out with friends. When Waugh demanded his partner return £450 he had given her for a holiday Ms Smith left to withdraw the money, and she returned to discover Waugh had continued drinking and was asking for more cash.

She then asked her elder son to phone for a taxi for Waugh and ordered him to get out, locking the door behind him. Waugh, however, took exception and tried to barge his way back in to the property.

Procurator fiscal depute Claire Rowan said: “The complainer was frightened the accused could damage the door and opened it. The accused entered and began shouting. The complainer’s older son then shouted ‘Stop shouting at my mum’.”

She added that Waugh approached the teenager in an attempt to intimidate him before Ms Smith stood between the pair.

“However, the accused pushed past the complainer towards her son and began to struggle with him. The accused then bit the complainer’s son on the chest area, breaking his skin.”

Police were called following the melee, however, Waugh left in the taxi before officers arrived. He was traced and charged four days later.

The court heard Waugh told police he had no recollection of the incident due to the amount he had drunk but accepted responsibility and was looking to address his alcohol problem. His solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston this was Waugh’s first charge for violence and his only other brush with the law involved a road traffic offence.

Waugh, 15 Lismore Court, Hallglen, received a community payback order of 200 hours of unpaid work, to be carried out within nine months, and must pay Ms Smith £500 and Mr Burns £350 in compensation.