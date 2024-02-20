Drunk and drugged up Carronshore carer showed his violent side to police

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jake Howlieson, 22, started his violent behaviour by kicking out at parked vehicles and then challenged their owners to a fight, before police arrived and had to forcibly restrain him.

appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour at an address in Moffat Avenue, Carronshore and in Forth Valley Royal Hospital on February 12 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Mandy Jones said: “It was 7.20am and the witnesses heard a car being parked and shouting coming from outside in the street. They saw the accused take a couple of kicks at their car that was parked in a layby.

Howlieson verbally abused and struggled with officers during the incident (Picture: National World)

"The accused then started kicking another car which was parked in the driveway. The witnesses tapped on their window and told the accused to go away. He shouted at them ‘do you want a fight’ and swung a punch.”

Police were called and eventually officers had to lay on top of Howlieson to restrain him.

The procurator fiscal added: "The accused was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be seen in relation to alcohol and drug intoxication. It was extremely busy with lots of patients and the accused had to be restrained again.

"He became verbally abusive towards police, calling one officer a ‘bitch’ and saying ‘wait and see what happens when I get out of these cuffs – just give me half an hour’, he added ‘I’m laughing because I know what I could do to you’.”

The court heard Howlieson had no previous convictions and was the carer for his mother who suffers from brain damage.

Sheriff Maryam Labaki said: “This is a very unpleasant incident. I know you care for your mother, who has significant needs, but police officers are not to be abused by members of the public in this way.”