Police are appealing to witnesses to the incident that occured near a shop on Drumpark Avenue around 4.40 pm on Saturday.

The 41-year old was approached by another man who assaulted him and then made off with a small sum of money.

Drumpark Avenue: 41-year old taken to hospital after he was assaulted and robbed in Bo'ness

He was then taken to Forth Valley Royal Infirmary.

The man responsible has been described as white, aged between 20 and 30 years old, of slim build with short dark-coloured hair. He was wearing a white hooded top, grey trousers and white trainers.

Detective Sergeant Shirley Coyle said: “We have been carrying out enquiries and studying local CCTV footage to gather more information to identify the man responsible for this attack.

“Any witnesses, or anyone with information that may assist our enquiries should contact officers through 101 quoting reference 2465 of 4 September. Alternatively Crimestoppers can be contacted on 0800 555 111, where anonymity can be maintained.”

A message from the Editor:Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers.