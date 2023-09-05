Drugs seized and two women charged with offences after police raids in Grangemouth
Police carried out raids at two separate addresses in the Grangemouth area resulting in drugs being recovered and charges being brought.
By James Trimble
Published 5th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Sep 2023, 08:45 BST
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “On Friday, September 1, Grangemouth Community Policing Team led the execution of two drug search warrants at addresses in Grangemouth.
"Controlled drugs were recovered from both addresses and a 34-year-old woman will be reported to the procurator fiscal for producing a controlled drug, while a 28-year-old woman will be reported for being concerned in the supply of controlled drugs.”