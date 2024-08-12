Drugs recovered as stolen vehicles from Grangemouth found in Edinburgh
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The operation, which took place over the weekend, aimed to recover a number of vehicles stolen last month and find those responsible for the thefts.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers from Forth Valley Priority Crime and Pro-Active Team executed a search warrant at an address in North Edinburgh in relation to vehicles stolen from the Grangemouth area on the July 25.
"Evidential items as well as a quantify of drugs with a potential street value of around £2800 were also recovered. One male has since been arrested and charged and will appear at Falkirk Sheriff Court at a later date.”
“We are committed to identifying and disrupting criminals who perceive Forth Valley as an easy target. Working with partners across the police network we will endeavour to keep our communities safe and bring offenders to justice.”