Drugs found in two Falkirk properties

Two people were arrested for drug offences after police in Falkirk carried out searches of properties at the weekend.

A quantity of heroin was recovered from a house in Birnam Place, Falkirk. A 42-year-old woman was detained by officers and will be reported to the Procurator Fiscal for being concerned in the supply of Class A controlled drugs.

A tip off led police to discover a “significant” cannabis cultivation at an address in Wall Gardens, Camelon. The 37-year-old male occupier was detained by police and charged with the production of controlled drugs with a report to the fiscal.