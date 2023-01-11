News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Drugs found, cash seized and charges brought following police raid in Hallglen

Police officers charged a man with drug offences after they discovered a quantity of illegal substances at a premises in the Falkirk area this week.

By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 4:13pm

The search took place on Tuesday in Hallglen.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Falkirk Community Team executed a search warrant at an address in Hallglen, on January 10. A significant quantity of class B drugs and cash were recovered, and one male has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.”

Hide Ad
Police carried out the search of the premises in Hallglen