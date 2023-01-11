Drugs found, cash seized and charges brought following police raid in Hallglen
Police officers charged a man with drug offences after they discovered a quantity of illegal substances at a premises in the Falkirk area this week.
By James Trimble
2 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 11th Jan 2023, 4:13pm
The search took place on Tuesday in Hallglen.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Falkirk Community Team executed a search warrant at an address in Hallglen, on January 10. A significant quantity of class B drugs and cash were recovered, and one male has been charged and reported to the Procurator Fiscal for offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act.”