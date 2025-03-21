Drugs and cash found after police raid on Hallglen property

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 21st Mar 2025, 18:53 BST
Updated 21st Mar 2025, 18:59 BST

Police discovered drugs and cash when they carried out a search of a property.

Falkirk Community Policing team successfully executed a drugs search warrant in the Hallglen area on Thursday.

It followed a tip off from the public.

They found around £8000 worth of illegal drugs and cash which were seized, and one male has been arrested.

Police found the drugs and cash in the property. Pic: National WorldPolice found the drugs and cash in the property. Pic: National World
A spokesperson for Forth Valley Police said: “This operation highlights the importance of community intelligence in addressing the harm that drugs inflict on our society.

"We sincerely thank the community for their invaluable support and urge anyone with information to continue helping us make a difference.”

Anyone who has any information about drug-related activity, is asked to contact Police Scotland here.

Alternatively, they can report anonymously via Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111 or crimestoppers-uk.org.

The spokesperson added: “Together, we can protect our communities from the harm caused by drugs.

“Thank you for your ongoing support.”

