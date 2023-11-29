News you can trust since 1845
Drugged up van driver arrested and vehicle seized by police after Bo'ness stop

Not only did a motorist lose his van for driving it without a licence or insurance he was also arrested after testing positive for drugs.
By James Trimble
Published 29th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
Updated 29th Nov 2023, 10:06 GMT
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling Road Policing Unit carried out a road check in Bo'ness at the A904 on Tuesday morning. A driver wasr found to have no licence or insurance and had his van seized under section 165 of the RTA 1988.

"The driver then failed the drug wipe and was arrested for a 5A RTA 1988 offence.”