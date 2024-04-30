Drugged up thug bragged to police about beating pal up in Bainsford bust up

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Darren Reid, 21, asked police officers “how’s the other guy” when the came to arrest him and found “the other guy” lying on the ground with significant facial injuries.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Reid had admitted the assault he committed in Persia Court, Bainsford, on October 19 last year.

Procurator fiscal depute Steven Lynch said: “It was 6.15pm and police were contacted by the accused’s mother, who stated he was fighting a friend at the address. Police attended a short time later and saw the accused standing in the street.

Reid bragged to police officers following the assault on his friend(Picture: Submitted)

"He had blood stains on his clothing and was arrested by officers. While being conveyed to custody the accused stated ‘how’s the other guy – my condolences’ and ‘I punched **** out of him’.

"Police found the man lying on the ground of the driveway. He was going in and out of consciousness. He had a cut over his left eyebrow, swelling to his left eye and left cheek and a small cut to the back of his head.

"The eye wound require stitches.”

Simon Hutchison, defence solicitor, said: “I think the person going in and out of consciousness was more to do with the drugs he had taken more than anything else. They had both taken drugs.

"They were friends at that point who just started fighting and, because they had both taken large quantities of drugs, it just got out of control. He remembers very little about the incident.

"They were friends, they had a falling out. The man was older than him and he was a bad influence on him.”

Sheriff Craig Harris said: “This is obviously a serious assault and I have to consider the injuries you caused.”