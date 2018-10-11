Drugged up passenger hit Falkirk taxi driver with bottle

A taxi driver was smashed on the head with a glass bottle by a “worse for wear” passenger as he attempted to drive him home.

David Doyle (29) was spaced out on Xanax when he struck the driver with the bottle without warning and then disappeared into the night.

Appearing from custody at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Doyle had pled guilty to the assault he committed while travelling along Etna Road, Falkirk on August 24. He also admitted possession of class A drug heroin at Falkirk Police Station on June 19.

Procurator fiscal depute Graham McLachlan said: “It was 8.15pm and the complainer, a taxi driver, was transporting the accused and another person in his taxi. The accused was sitting in the back seat and was described as being worse for wear.

“The taxi driver felt himself being struck on the left side of the head with a glass bottle. He pressed his panic button and the taxi company was made aware something was going on.”

Police later traced Doyle, who had left the taxi by that time, and he was arrested.

Mr McLachlan added: “The taxi driver sought medical advice because he was feeling uncomfortable pressure on the side of head where he was struck. He sustained no major injury but was told to be cautious.”

The court heard Doyle, who was on drugs on the night of the assault, was also found in possession of 22 grams of heroin at Falkirk Police Station a couple of months before the attack on the taxi driver.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “He had taken Xanax and has no recollection of events. His drug misuse extends back over the last 17 years – he started using cannabis when he was 12 and cocaine when he was 15.”

Sheriff Craig Caldwell said: “You have an appalling history with all kinds of offences, including violence. I take a very serious view of the completely unprovoked assault on the taxi driver.”

Doyle, of no fixed abode, was jailed for ten months back dated to August 27.