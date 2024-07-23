Drugged up Grangemouth mum's children had no seatbelts on when she crashed car into lamp post

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A mum was flying high on street Valium when she crashed her car into a lamp post with her two children in the car – who were not secured in their seatbelts.

One of the children cracked his head off the windscreen of the car and cut his tongue as a result.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Caroline McLay, 25, had previously pleaded guilty to driving while unfit through drugs, threatening behaviour and assaulting a female police officer in Westcliffe Court, Grangemouth on March 7.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ann Orr, procurator fiscal depute, said: “ The accused was seen to be driving the vehicle, which collided with a lamp post in Grangemouth at4.45pm. Nearby residents attended.

McLay kicked a female police officer who attended at the scene of the road smash(Picture: Police Scotland)

"The accused was seen in the driver’s seat and there were two young children in the vehicle, one in the front passenger seat and one in the rear passenger seat. They saw the accused was under the influence of something.

"They noticed the child in the front passenger seat had struck the windscreen causing a minor cut to his tongue. The accused had left the vehicle and gone into a neighbouring property.”

Police attended at the scene and tracked McLay down.

"They noticed high levels of impairment,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “She appeared to be drowsy and was unable to walk in a straight line. She was also sometimes aggressive and sometimes crying, slurring her speech.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"She told police officers ‘my kids were wearing their seatbelts’.”

At this point McLay lashed out at an officer and kicked her on the body.

The court heard McLay, who had no previous convictions, had separated from her ex partner after suffering abuse at his hands. He was said to now be in prison and she had turned to street Valium as a way of coping with the trauma she had suffered at his hands.

It was stated the road traffic collision had been a “wake up call” for her.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As for the seatbelts, she claimed the children must have removed them at some point during the course of the journey.

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed, McLay, who comes from the Grangemouth area, on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition she completes 120 hours of unpaid work in that time.