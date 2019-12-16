Drugged up Falkirk thug butted, bit and spat on police officers

An offender was in the middle of a “drugs binge” when he viciously attacked police called out to deal with him by his fearful mother.

Grant Kelly (29) assaulted officers before and after he was taken into custody and claimed he had no recollection of butting, biting or spitting at them.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Kelly, 54 Kerse Road, Grangemouth, had pled guilty to threatening behaviour and assaults in Hadrian Way, Bo’ness on September 4 and Falkirk Police Station on September 5.

Rebecca Scott, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.30pm and the accused’s mother heard him shouting and screaming from his room. Then she heard him throwing items and hitting things against walls and doors.”

Kelly’s mum went to a neighbours house to phone the police and they escorted her back into the property because she was afraid to enter herself.

“Police asked the accused to stop where he was,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “He started to punch the close window and shout abuse. Police moved closer the accused violently swung forward and head butted an officer to the face, shouting ‘get your hands off me’.

“He was arrested and refused to walk, so had to be carried from the address to the police vehicle. As he was being carried he bit an officer to the left leg, but did not break the skin.”

While Kelly was in custody he demanded another mattress in his cell and this was refused he spat on the shirt of an officer.

The court heard Kelly who had lost his job a week earlier and was at a “point of crisis” in his life, went on a “drugs binge” and had no recollection of the offences.

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “Anyone who spits at a police officer, head butts a police officer or bites a police officer should go to custody. You have done all three.”

He sentenced Kelly to 135 days in prison and placed him on a two-year supervised community payback order to begin upon his release.