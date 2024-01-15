Drugged up Falkirk offender repeatedly told police he would stab them despite not having a blade

Not having a knife and being handcuffed did not stop an intoxicated offender from repeatedly threatening to stab police officers.

Patrick Reid, 24, was high on an unknown substance when police officers saw him acting suspiciously, hiding behind a bin in the early hours of the morning.

He then charged right at them, saying he was going to stab them, despite the fact he had no knife on him.

Even when he was handcuffed and taken to the ground he repeatedly expressed a desire to stab officers and told them as much.

Reid repeatedly threatened to stab police officers despite having no knife (Picture: National World)

Reid appeared from custody via video link at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour and assaulting police officers in Loanhead Avenue, Grangemouth on November 1 last year.

Stewart Duncan, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 12.45am and police received a call about a suspicious male in Grangemouth. Just after 1am they saw the accused standing behind a large bin at the address.

"On seeing police the accused ducked down. He then ran towards police officers shouting ‘you’re getting stabbed’. He was clearly under the influence and did not have anything in his hands.

"He was handcuffed to the front and tried to pull away from officers. He was put on the ground and while he was there he repeatedly struck an officer to the chest, shouting ‘you’re getting stabbed’.

"He kicked another officer to the back of the head and told him ‘I’ll stab you’.”

Defence solicitor Murray Aitken said: “He’s no stranger to these courts. He was going through a difficult time in his personal life, but clearly that isn’t an excuse. He had taken some substance to help him cope with that and, as a result, he was heavily intoxicated and has little recollection of events.”

Sheriff John MacRitchie took into account the “traumatic circumstances” which led to him “going off the rails” on this occasion.

