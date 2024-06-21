Drugged up driver stopped by police in Falkirk and his dodgy motor vehicle seized
Police have continued to crackdown on motoring offenders after stopping a driver for ignoring street signs and finding him half baked on cannabis.
The incident happened on Thursday when officers’ attention was drawn to the car after a bad manoeuvre.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling road police stopped a vehicle in the Falkirk area for contravening a no right turn sign. The driver also tested positive for cannabis and a number of dangerous faults were found on the vehicle resulting in it being prohibited.”