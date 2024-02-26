Drugged up Bainsford bad boy issued online threats then slashed all four tyres of his ex partner's car

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Ryan Smith, 30, had been sending a number of ominous threats to his former partner throughout the day, giving her warnings and when she returned from a day out, she found her car had sustained £500 worth of damage.

Smith appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – sending Facebook messages and texts containing threats of violence to his former partner – at an address in Falkirk on August 6 last year.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK.

He also admitted recklessly damaging property – slashing a car’s four tyres – in Millburn Street, Falkirk on August 7, 2023.

Smith caused £500 worth of damage when he slashed all four tyres of his ex partner's car (Picture: Greg Macvean, National World)

The threats were sent to the complainer while she was attending Bridge of Allan Highland Games.

Procurator fiscal depute Rachel Hill said: “The accused and the complainer were in an on/off relationship for three years, which had ended before the offence. He messaged her through Facebook stating ‘I will give you until 11.45 for the address’.

"The complainer replied to him ‘get a grip’ and he responded with ‘you have five minutes’ and ‘I will see you in five minutes’. The messages continued for half-an-hour.

"When she returned to her home address she found the tyres of her car had been slashed and she contacted police.”

Smith stated he had “sent someone oot” to do the deed and later told police he was sorry.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said the former partners were “not going to be seeing each other again”.

He added: “This incident arose towards the end of their relationship. He has little recollection of events on the day – he had taken some drugs and wasn’t himself. He resorts to drug use in times of stress.”

Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Smith, 11 Persia Court, Bainsford, on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he pay his former partner £500 compensation within 12 months.

He was also made subject to a restriction of liberty order, meaning he must remain in his home from 7pm to 7am for the next six months.