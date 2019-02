Natasha Teven (33) admitted pinching candles from Wilkos store in Falkirk’s Howgate Centre.

Teven, 17 Grangepans, Bo’ness, committed that offence on July 26 last year and also pled guilty to possessing heroin and cannabis in Ronades Road, Bainsford on October 18, 2018. She was placed on a structured deferred sentence to March 7 for a drug treatment assessment.