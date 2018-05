A 38-year-old admitted a string of thefts dating back to 2016 which saw him steal everything from detergent to computer accessories.

Graham Robertson, 4 Victoria Road, Falkirk, most recently pled guilty to stealing food from McColls, Thornhill Road, Falkirk, on April 27.

He was placed on a two-year drug treatment and testing order with a review to take place on June 29 to assess his progress.