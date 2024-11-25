Drug 'farmers' caught using neighbouring Carron firm's electric supply

Two criminals whose lucrative cannabis farm racket was rumbled after they caused a nearby firm’s electricity bill to soar have been jailed.

Izet Kazhaja,27, and Lilzum Lloeja,35, were caught by police cultivating drugs at an industrial unit in Carron, on February 5 this year.

The high court heard how officers seized more than 1800 cannabis plants, which could have produced a minimum £1.5 million of the class B drug.

Prosecution lawyer Ali Murray told judge Lord Cubie at an earlier hearing of how the pair were discovered at the estate in Stenhouse Road, Carron.

Around 1800 cannabis plants were found in the industrial property in Carron. Pic: File image

Mr Murray: “The financial director of a firm – who also leased a property there – noticed an anomaly in the electricity bill.

“An unusual smell had previously been noted, and there was suspicion of what was going on in the neighbouring unit.

“However, it was this electricity bill which was the catalyst for the police to be called to report concerns.”

When officers turned up, both Kazhaja and Llocja tried to run away.

Mr Murray said the unit had been converted into several rooms housing the cannabis plants, sophisticated lighting and heating equipment.

There was also a kitchen area as well as beds and personal belongings.

The story emerged after the pair pleaded guilty to a charge of cultivating cannabis at the High Court in Glasgow.

Llocja’s lawyer Patricia Baillie told the court he had been employed as a “gardener” at the cannabis farm and had initially not been aware it was the police who had turned up that day.

The duo appeared for sentencing on Friday at the High Court in Edinburgh. The court heard how the pair were Albanian citizens.

Kazhaja’s advocate Megan Davidson told the court that he initially claimed asylum when he came to the UK - but this claim wasn’t pursued.

Ms Davidson added: “He has no previous convictions. It is his intention to return to Albania. He has no legal status in this country and will be deported.”

Ms Baillie told the court: “He has expressed remorse and regret for his involvement in this matter and accepts that the most likely outcome will be of deportation.”

Passing sentence, Lord Cubie handed the pair sentences of four years and eight months.

He told them that the farm appeared to have been “sophisticated”.

Lord Cubie added: ‘It was professionally fitted operation equipped for the industrial production of cannabis.

“You entered into this criminal enterprise to benefit yourselves. It must have been obvious to you both that this was a massive illegal operation.

“Your roles were not minor – there were fundamental to the cultivation.

“In all the circumstances a period of imprisonment can only reflect the need for punishment and deterrence and the need to express society’s disapproval of the offending behaviour.”

Lord Cubie also told the two men that they been found guilty after trial, they would have received sentences of six years and six months.

At the time the cannabis farm was uncovered, Detective Inspector John Currie of Forth Valley CID said: “This was a very significant recovery which sends a clear message that the sale and distribution of drugs will not be tolerated in our communities.

“It also underlines our commitment to the Serious Organised Crime Taskforce and the country’s Serious Organised Crime Strategy and the determination of our officers to protect people from this harmful criminality.”