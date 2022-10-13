Drug dealer gets prison sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Michael Campbell (39) pleaded guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court on Monday, October 10, to the supply of controlled drugs and was sentenced to 44 months in prison.

On October 13, 2020, class C drugs with an estimated street value of £26,000 and cash were recovered from Church Street, Alloa and Tower Place, Clackmannan and on February 10 last year class B and C drugs worth an estimated street value of £27,000 and cash were recovered from addresses in Achray Court, Alloa and Tower Place, Clackmannan.

Drug dealer Michael Campbell was sentenced to prison at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Detective Constable Ben Esplin said: “I hope it sends a clear message to those involved in the supply of drugs that we are committed to disrupting this illegal, harmful activity in our communities and those responsible will be caught.”