Drug dealer caught after police raid on Grangemouth car wash

A drug dealer was snared after police raided the business run by his family among other addresses.

Terry Shaw (25) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last week, having previously admitted being concerned in the supply of cannabis following a search on Shaw’s Car Wash and Valet Centre, Dundas Street, Grangemouth last June which recovered £70 of the class B drug, plus a phone indicating Shaw had been supplying friends.

His defence solicitor told Sheriff Derek Livingston that Shaw, 40 Inchyra Place, Grangemouth knew what he did was “wrong”.

He was ordered to complete 100 hours’ unpaid work, reduced from 150 due to his plea, and placed under supervision for 18 months.