Dropping off and bricking up: Grangemouth offender bricks his dad's car after police drop him off

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, James Bullock, 25, had pleaded guilty to threatening behaviour – making threats of violence towards his father and repeatedly striking his car with a brick – at an address in Millflats Court, Bainsford on April 13 last year.

He also admitted threatening behaviour at Castings Avenue, Falkirk on October 9, 2021 and at an address in Kingseat Avenue, Grangemouth on March 21, 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Melissa Phillips, procurator fiscal depute, said: “It was 3am and police dropped the accused at the location due to him being intoxicated. His parents were happy for him to stay.

Bullock appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

"Then he got into an argument with his father, who tried to escort him from the location, but the accused challenged him to a fight. He then picked up a half brick and threw it at his father’s vehicle, causing the front windscreen to crack.

"He then threw a brick at the nearside front passenger window.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sheriff Simon Collins noted Bullock’s circumstances – which were described as “chaotic” due to his misuse of drugs and alcohol – and placed him on a supervised community payback order for two years with the condition he attend for drugs and alcohol treatment.