Drop in serious violent crime in Falkirk area in past decade, study shows

Serious violent crime in Falkirk district has fallen by 9 per cent over the past decade, official figures show.

In 2008-09, police recorded 133 serious assaults or attempted murders in the region, or 8.7 cases per 10,000 residents.

Analysis reveals in 2017-18 that number dropped to 126 crimes, or 7.9 per 10,000 residents.

Across Scotland, there was a 38 per cent decrease in serious violent crime over that period. The study, of more than 1000 police case files over a ten-year period, concluded falling levels in the west of Scotland drove the reduction.

Serious assault and attempted murder cases fell by 35 per cent in Scotland between 2008-09 and 2017-18, while figures show 89 per cent of that drop was due to fewer cases in the west, particularly in and around Glasgow. There were 1872 attempted murders and serious assaults in Glasgow in 2008-09 compared to 914 in 2017-18.

Falkirk West MSP Michael Matheson, the former Justice Secretary, said: “These latest figures are further evidence that our communities have become safer under an SNP Government and that the Scottish Government’s evidence-based approach to justice is working.

“It’s vital that we build on this progress. The SNP Government will continue to invest in crime prevention and work with police to come up with the most effective measures to further reduce violent crime where it persists.”