Driving ban for Banknock offender
Marion Paton (54) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted failing to provide a breath specimen at Dunfermline Police Station on January 22.
By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:05 am
Updated
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:06 am
Police stopped Paton, who was driving very slowly on the motorway, and found she was slurring her words.
Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “She had significant difficulties at home and had been put in a situation which she dealt with badly. She is genuinely sorry.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Paton, 36 Auchincloch Drive, £450 and banned her from driving for 12 months.