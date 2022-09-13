News you can trust since 1845
Driving ban for Banknock offender

Marion Paton (54) appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having admitted failing to provide a breath specimen at Dunfermline Police Station on January 22.

By Court Reporter
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:05 am
Updated Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 9:06 am

Police stopped Paton, who was driving very slowly on the motorway, and found she was slurring her words.

Defence solicitor Gordon Addison said: “She had significant difficulties at home and had been put in a situation which she dealt with badly. She is genuinely sorry.”

Paton appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Sheriff Christopher Shead fined Paton, 36 Auchincloch Drive, £450 and banned her from driving for 12 months.