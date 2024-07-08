Driver who died in M9 crash after police chase named as Falkirk man
Declan Connell, aged 27, from Falkirk, was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 8 Hill of Kinnaird and junction 9 Bannockburn interchange when it came off the road.
It landed down an embankment.
Emergency services rushed to the scene but Mr Connell was pronounced dead.
Two males passengers in his car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert to be checked over.The incident occurred around 11.50am on Sunday, July 7.
As there was a police chase prior to the collision, the circumstances surrounding the crash have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.
The road was closed while officers carried out investigation work and partially re-opened around 10.30pm. The road was fully re-opened around 2.40pm today (Monday).
Mr Connell’s family are too upset to comment.Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened. “We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dash-cam footage, to please get in touch. “Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, July 7.