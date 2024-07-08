Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The man who died in a crash on the M9 yesterday following a police chase has been named.

Declan Connell, aged 27, from Falkirk, was driving a white Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound carriageway of the motorway between junction 8 Hill of Kinnaird and junction 9 Bannockburn interchange when it came off the road.

It landed down an embankment.

Emergency services rushed to the scene but Mr Connell was pronounced dead.

The driver who died in Sunday's crash following a police chase has been named as Declan Connell of Falkirk. Pic: Contributed

Two males passengers in his car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert to be checked over.The incident occurred around 11.50am on Sunday, July 7.

As there was a police chase prior to the collision, the circumstances surrounding the crash have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.

The road was closed while officers carried out investigation work and partially re-opened around 10.30pm. The road was fully re-opened around 2.40pm today (Monday).