Driver was more than six times the limit

A first time offender was found to be more than six times the drink driver limit when found near Western Auchencloch Farm.

Lynn Burns (48) was spotted driving erratically and police were contacted, Falkirk Sheriff Court was told last Thursday.

Burns, 27 Montgomery Terrace, Milton of Campsie, pled guilty to driving on the A803 Kilsyth to Banknock road on January 1 this year with 140 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the limit is 22.

She was disqualified for 27 months, although this will be reduced by six months if she successfully completes the drink driver rehabilitation scheme.

Sheriff John Mundy also fined Burns £600.