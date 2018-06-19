Driver to police: ‘I’m not banned – I’m my brother’

A bad brother used his sibling’s name to try to put one over on police and stop them finding out he was a banned driver.

Gordon Graham (42), who has used his brother’s name as an alias in the past, was stopped by officers in the early hours of the morning when he had taken a car out onto the road, despite knowing his ban was still technically in place because he had not re-sat his test.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Graham, 5 Ettrick Court, Hallglen, admitted driving while disqualified and giving false details to police in Alexander Avenue, Falkirk on January 15.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Police officers were on patrol at 3.50am and became aware of the vehicle being driven in front of them. Due to the manner of the driving, police pursued the vehicle and caused it to stop.

“The two officers saw the accused exit the vehicle from the driver’s side – he was the only person in the vehicle. He gave police his details and a name. These were alias details used previously by the accused.

“Checks revealed he was a disqualified driver.”

The court heard Graham’s disqualification period had actually expired, but he was still effectively banned from driving because he had not sat and passed an extended driving test.

Martin Morrow, defence solicitor, said: “The date of birth is his date of birth, but it’s his brother’s name he gave. He hasn’t been in trouble in the last nine years. Clearly all he had to do was make the application and sit the test to get his licence back and all would have been well.

“He didn’t do that.”

Sheriff John Mundy said: “This is your third conviction for driving while disqualified and you were banned from driving for three years the last time. It was an incredibly stupid for you to have done.”

He banned Graham from driving for 40 months and placed him on a community payback order with the condition he complete 135 hours unpaid work within six months.