Driver threatened with assault near Helix

Police have appealed for witnesses after a driver was threatened with violence near the entrance to Helix Park on Monday afternoon.

The incident happened around 3pm when the driver of a red Vauxhall Astra Estate was stopped at the pedestrian crossing close to the park.

He was approached by a man and woman, then the man became verbally abusive and threatened assault.

The man police want to speak to is white, aged 20-25, 5ft 7ins, average build, with dark hair.

He was wearing a grey top and blue jeans and spoke with a local accent.

Anyone who witnessed this incident is asked to contact police, quoting PS-20180423-2921