Driver stopped in Falkirk was five times over legal limit

A drunk driver was stopped by police who noticed him driving erratically and swerving all over the road.

Steven Garriock (46) was over five times the legal drink driving limit when he was spotted in Lionthorn Estate and Slammannan Road.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Garriock admitted the offence he committed on December 8 last year. He gave a reading of 113 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Sheriff Derek Livingston banned Garriock, 31 Jamaica Mews, Edinburgh, from driving for three years and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 18 months with the condition he complete 180 hours unpaid work in nine months. An order of forfeiture for his car was also made.