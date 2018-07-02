Driver stopped in Bonnybridge was six times over the limit

A 45-year-old man was found to be almost six times over the legal drink drive limit when police stopped him in Bonnywood Avenue, Bonnybridge.

Larry Martin, Crown Hotel, 1 Denny Road, Dennyloanhead, admitted the drink driving offence he committed on March 3.

He gave a reading of 129 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

It was Martin’s second drink driving offence in a period of 10 years.

Sheriff Derek Livingston, taking into account the high reading and the fact it was his second such offence, banned Martin from driving for three years and ordered him to pay a £650 at a rate of £20 per week.