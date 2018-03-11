Driver’s spiked drink claim

A motorist claimed a “mystery person” spiked his drink before police caught him behind the wheel in an unfit state.

Steven Mullan (36) made the claim at his trial, but was found guilty of being unfit to drive through drink or drugs in York Square car park, Grangemouth on October 22, 2016 by Sheriff Derek Livingston just the same.

Back at Falkirk Sheriff Court again on Thursday, Mullan had pled guilty to recklessly reversing his Audi while his ex partner was leaning on it in Stewart Avenue, Bo’ness on August 2 last year and breaching his bail two days later by contacting her on August 4.

Procurator fiscal Claire Rowan said: “An argument had ensued between the accused and his partner and she subsequently ended the relationship. The accused left the property and returned and his ex partner went out to speak with him.

“She was leaning into the rear of the vehicle the accused was sitting in and the accused reversed his car while she was still leaning into the vehicle. This caused her to be pushed in the car’s direction and she struggled to keep her balance.

“He then drove off into the street.”

Just after Mullan had been granted bail – with one of the conditions being not to have any contact with his former partner – he drove past and gestured towards her.

“There is no information as to what this gesture was,” said the procurator fiscal depute. “But it was unfriendly. She wasn’t happy with the gesture.”

The court heard Mullan claimed he was just giving her a friendly wave, but admitted he should not have contacted her.

Sheriff Derek Livingston was concerned two of Mullan’s recent offences – drink driving and the reckless driving – involved irresponsible behaviour while behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

He banned Mullan from driving for 30 months and placed him on a two-year supervised community payback order with the condition he complete 300 hours unpaid work within 12 months.