Driver mounted kerb to get past police during Bainsford chase
Daniel Watson, 25, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to careless driving and failing to stop for police in Haugh Street, Bainsford on August 11, 2021.
Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “The accused was driving with three passengers within the car at that time. The accused attempted to move past police and reversed at speed, mounting a kerb, and turned his vehicle around, driving away from police and was lost from sight.”
The court heard Watson, who was later traced by police, did understand the dangers and risks associated with his actions. He was said to have stopped taking drugs and only consumes alcohol at the weekend now.
Sheriff Alison Michie noted Watson, 15 Thane Place, Dunfermline, had a number of road traffic convictions and had been disqualified from driving in the past.
She ordered him to complete 90 hours of unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for 12 months.