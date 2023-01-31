Procurator fiscal depute Christine Brownlie said: “The accused was driving with three passengers within the car at that time. The accused attempted to move past police and reversed at speed, mounting a kerb, and turned his vehicle around, driving away from police and was lost from sight.”

The court heard Watson, who was later traced by police, did understand the dangers and risks associated with his actions. He was said to have stopped taking drugs and only consumes alcohol at the weekend now.

Sheriff Alison Michie noted Watson, 15 Thane Place, Dunfermline, had a number of road traffic convictions and had been disqualified from driving in the past.

Watson failed to stop when signalled to do so by police