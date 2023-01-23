Driver found asleep at the wheel in Falkirk failed to provide two breath specimens
John Stewart, 29, appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday having pleaded guilty to failing to provide two breath specimens at Falkirk Police Station, West Bridge Street, on July 4 last year.
Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “Police attended and found the accused slumped behind the wheel of the car. They believed him to be asleep – the keys were in the ignition.”
The court heard there was a smell of alcohol and so they tried to get Stewart to give breath specimen, but he purposefully made himself out of breath while giving the test.
Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Stewart would be keen to carry out unpaid work in the community.
He said: “This is a young man who is keen to work.”
Sheriff Christopher Shead placed Stewart, 8 Newton Avenue, Skinflats, on a community payback order with the condition he complete 225 hours unpaid work within 12 months and banned him from driving for three years.