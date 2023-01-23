Driver found asleep at the wheel in Falkirk failed to provide two breath specimens

Procurator fiscal depute Sean Iles said: “Police attended and found the accused slumped behind the wheel of the car. They believed him to be asleep – the keys were in the ignition.”

The court heard there was a smell of alcohol and so they tried to get Stewart to give breath specimen, but he purposefully made himself out of breath while giving the test.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said Stewart would be keen to carry out unpaid work in the community.

Stewart refused to give two breath specimens

He said: “This is a young man who is keen to work.”