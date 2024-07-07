Driver dies after car leaves road following police chase on M9
The fatal incident took place shortly before midday today (Sunday).
Around 11.50am a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling southbound on the M9 between junction 8 Hills of Kinnaird and junction 9Bannockburn interchange came off the road and landed down an embankment.
Police Scotland has said prior to the incident the car had been involved in a pursuit with one of its vehicles.
Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.
The road remains close and police said it will be shut until officers have finished carrying out their investigations.
Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.
“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to please get in touch.
“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, July 7.””
The circumstances surrounding the collision have been referred to the Police Investigations and Review Commissioner.