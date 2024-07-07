Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A man has died after his car left the road following a police chase.

The fatal incident took place shortly before midday today (Sunday).

Around 11.50am a white Vauxhall Corsa travelling southbound on the M9 between junction 8 Hills of Kinnaird and junction 9Bannockburn interchange came off the road and landed down an embankment.

Police Scotland has said prior to the incident the car had been involved in a pursuit with one of its vehicles.

The M9 southbound remains closed as officers investigate following the fatal crash. Pic: File image

Emergency services attended and the 27-year-old male driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Two male passengers in the car, aged 19 and 20, were taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital to be checked over.

The road remains close and police said it will be shut until officers have finished carrying out their investigations.

Chief Inspector Mark Patterson said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has died and extensive enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances of what happened.

“We are appealing for any witnesses, particularly motorists with dashcam footage, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 1377 of Sunday, July 7.””