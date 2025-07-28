Driver charged with speeding after police clock Tesla almost topping the ton near Larbert

By James Trimble
Published 28th Jul 2025, 18:06 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2025, 18:07 BST
Police officers recently clocked a Tesla flying down the road and were less than impressed by the high speed it was travelling at.

The vehicle was zooming along the M876 trunk road, which has a speed limit of 70mph.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling Road Police were on the M876 at Junction 2 when they observed a Tesla travelling at speed and used a speed detection device to find it was being driven at 94mph.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was charged for speeding.

The offending Tesla was clocked at 94mph on the M876 when the speed limit for the trunk road is 70mph (Picture: Submitted)placeholder image
The offending Tesla was clocked at 94mph on the M876 when the speed limit for the trunk road is 70mph (Picture: Submitted)

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspaper

News you can trust since 1845
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice