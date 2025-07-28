Driver charged with speeding after police clock Tesla almost topping the ton near Larbert

Police officers recently clocked a Tesla flying down the road and were less than impressed by the high speed it was travelling at.

The vehicle was zooming along the M876 trunk road, which has a speed limit of 70mph.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling Road Police were on the M876 at Junction 2 when they observed a Tesla travelling at speed and used a speed detection device to find it was being driven at 94mph.”

The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was charged for speeding.

The offending Tesla was clocked at 94mph on the M876 when the speed limit for the trunk road is 70mph (Picture: Submitted)

