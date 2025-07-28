Driver charged with speeding after police clock Tesla almost topping the ton near Larbert
Police officers recently clocked a Tesla flying down the road and were less than impressed by the high speed it was travelling at.
The vehicle was zooming along the M876 trunk road, which has a speed limit of 70mph.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Stirling Road Police were on the M876 at Junction 2 when they observed a Tesla travelling at speed and used a speed detection device to find it was being driven at 94mph.”
The vehicle was stopped and the male driver was charged for speeding.