A man has been charged with crashing into a railway bridge in Camelon.

The 62-year-old was driving a Scania LGV at the time of the collision on Thursday, December 5.

Glasgow Road near the Three Bridges roundabout was closed on Sunday after a lorry crashed into a rail bridge. Picture: Michael Gillen

Police have said a report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal “in due course”.

On Sunday, The Falkirk Herald told how drivers were urged to avoid the area around the Three Bridges roundabout in Glasgow Road after a lorry hit the railway bridge.