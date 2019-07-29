Driver caught travelling at almost double 70mph speed limit near Dunipace

Police have issued a road safety message after a car was clocked being driven at 129mph on a motorway.

The vehicle was detected by a mobile safety camera van travelling at almost double the 70mph speed limit on the northbound carriageway of the M80 near Barnego Road overbridge, Dunipace at 6.40pm last night.

Andy Jones, East Safety Camera Unit manager, said: “This motorist has shown complete disregard for the speed limit and the safety of other road users.

“If a collision had occurred, it is highly likely that motorists and passengers would have been injured.

“The registered keeper of the vehicle has been contacted in order to identify the driver, who will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”

Inspector Andrew Thomson, of Forth Valley Road Policing Unit, said: “Driving at high speed places both the driver and other road users at significant risk.

“This driver has displayed a flagrant disregard for their own safety and that of all other road users. There is no excuse for driving at such an inappropriate speed.”