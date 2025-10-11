Driver arrested after motorcyclist dies in Larbert crash
The 59-year-old arrested was the driver of a van which collided with a motorcycle on Thursday, November 7, 2024 on Bellsdyke Road, at the junction with Kincardine Road.
The incident happened around 11.50am.
Motorcyclist James Cochrane, 67, was pronounced dead at the scene.
In the days after his death his grieving wife Jackylyn described him as her “rock”.
She said: “Jimmy was my rock, my best friend and my soul mate. Rest in peace my darling until we meet again, your loving wife Jackylyn and daughters Kelly and Stephanie. We love and miss you dad.”
The driver of the van has now been charged and is due to appear in court at a later date.
Constable Ben Alexander said: “Our thoughts remain with Mr Cochrane’s family as they continue to come to terms with what happened. We’ve been keeping them updated on our investigation.
“I’d like to thank members of the public who came forward with information.”