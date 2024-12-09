Driver, 78, reported to procurator fiscal following Mini Cooper clock tower collision in Forth Valley

Police are appealing for witnesses who may have seen a road collision involving a Mini Cooper and a clock tower.

The incident happened at around 4.20pm in Bridge of Allan on Friday, December 6 when the orange Mini Cooper apparently struck a barrier as it exited a car park on Henderson Street.

It then drove on to Union Street, hitting two parked cars, before finally striking a clock tower, causing significant damage.

The 78-year-old driver, the only occupant of the vehicle, was taken to Forth Valley Royal Hospital, where she was treated and has since been discharged.

She will be the subject of a report to the Procurator Fiscal for alleged road traffic offences.

PC Maxwell Polley said: “We are keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time and those who may have dashcam footage from Union Street and Henderson Street captured between 4.20pm and 4.30pm.”

Call 101 and quote incident number 2385 of Friday, December 6.