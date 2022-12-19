Dashcam footage of the incident involving James Reid, 68, was shown at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday.

He had pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and causing serious injury to the man – swerving around the carriageway and striking the cyclist, causing him to fall off his bike – in Carron Road, Falkirk on November 22, 2019.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Reid accepted he had “behaved badly” and had “done wrong”. He was said to have paid damages to the cyclist.

Reid appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

It was stated Reid had “learned a lesson” and was a man who was “genuinely remorseful”.

Sheriff Alison Michie said: “You are 68-years-old and a first offender and you have a clean driving licence according to the information provided by the DVLA. However, there are a number of aggravated factors to this offence.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The manner of your driving saw you repeatedly swerving until you struck the cyclist with your car to his very seriously injury – fracturing a vertebra and his pelvis. You say you experienced a red mist, believing him to have hit your car and you drove after him with the intention of speaking to him.

"You also did not stop to offer assistance – instead you turned your phone off and drove home.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

She placed Reid, 20 Ochilmount, Bannockburn, on a restriction of liberty order, meaning he will have to remain in his home between 8pm and 7am for the next four months.