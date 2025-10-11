Driver, 18, rushed to hospital after crash on Falkirk road

An 18-year-old driver was rushed to hospital following a serious crash in the Falkirk area on Friday afternoon.

Police are now appealing for information following the incident on Bonnyhill Road between High Bonnybridge and Falkirk.

It occurred around 4.30pm on Friday, October 10 and involved one vehicle, a black Skoda Fabia.

The male driver was taken to Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow with non-life threatening injuries.

The road was closed following the crash. Pic: Contributed

The road was closed for crash investigation work and re-opened around 6.50pm.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “Our enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances and we are keen to speak to any other road users in the area at the time.

“If you have dash-cam footage please check to see if you have captured anything that could assist with our investigation.”

Anyone who can assist is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 2386 of Friday, October 10, 2025.