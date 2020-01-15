Drink driving in Grangemouth after celebration for double glazing installation

A man who marked the milestone of his house having double glazing fitted with alcohol was caught drink driving the next day.

Alistair MacCorquodale (66) was stopped by police as he drove from his 95 Queen Street, Alva home at 10am on his way to a social work appointment and was found to be just over the legal drink driving limit.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, MacCorquodale admitted the offence he committed on the A904 Falkirk Road, Grangemouth, near Earlsgate Roundabout on November 28 last year. He gave a reading of 32 microgrammmes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

Lynne Swan, defence solicitor, told the court MacCorquodale and his wife had been celebrating with drinks the night before after they finally managed to get their double glazing windows fitted.

He was banned for 12 months and fined £220.