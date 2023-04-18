News you can trust since 1845
Drink driver was over six times the legal limit when police caught him in Polmont

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Piotr Lewandowski, 37, had pleaded guilty to drink driving on Grandsable Road, Polmont, on January 1.

By Court Reporter
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST- 1 min read
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 15:00 BST

He gave a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police on mobile patrol at 1am had cause to stop the accused’s vehicle. They could detect a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused and his speech appeared to be slurred.”

The court heard Lewandowski had been drinking that day and made a “foolish decision” he never should have made to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

Lewandowski was over six times the legal drink driving limit when he was stopped by policeLewandowski was over six times the legal drink driving limit when he was stopped by police
Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Lewandowski, 11 Fir Grove, Westquarter, had a previous drinking driving conviction from 2014 when he was banned for a year and the fact it was a high reading.

He fined him £700 to be paid back at £100 per month and banned him from driving for three years.