Drink driver was over six times the legal limit when police caught him in Polmont

He gave a reading of 144 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes

Amy Sneddon, procurator fiscal depute, said: “Police on mobile patrol at 1am had cause to stop the accused’s vehicle. They could detect a strong smell of alcohol coming from the accused and his speech appeared to be slurred.”

The court heard Lewandowski had been drinking that day and made a “foolish decision” he never should have made to get behind the wheel of a motor vehicle.

Lewandowski was over six times the legal drink driving limit when he was stopped by police

Sheriff William Gilchrist noted Lewandowski, 11 Fir Grove, Westquarter, had a previous drinking driving conviction from 2014 when he was banned for a year and the fact it was a high reading.