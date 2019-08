An intoxicated first offender who drove while more than five times the legal limit has been banned for 18 months.

Simone Renstead (43), 6 Oswald Terrace, Edinburgh, pled guilty to getting behind the wheel in Falkirk Road, Grangemouth on June 30 when she had 127 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, exceeding the 22mcg limit.

Her defence solicitor said Renstead showed “poor judgement”.

She must also complete 135 hours’ unpaid work within six months.