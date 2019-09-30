Drink driver tried to head butt and spit on cops who stopped him in Grangemouth

James Nicholson (28) was stopped for drink driving in Bowhouse Road when he was almost three times over the legal limit and then took his anger out on police.

Nicholson, 6 Balmoral Crescent, Coatbridge, gave a reading of 128 milligrams of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 50 milligrams on January 4. Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Nicholson, 6 Balmoral Crescent, Coatbridge, admitted drink driving and also admitted the assaults he carried out against officers.

Procurator fiscal depute Collette Fallon said: “It was 2.45am and police officers saw the accused driving They had cause to stop his vehicle and when the spoke to him they noticed he smelled strongly of alcohol and his speech was slurred.

“A computer check noted the accused was the holder of an expired provisional licence. While placing the accused in the rear of the police vehicle he spat towards police officer, narrowly missing him and contacting with the cage door of the vehicle.

“While en route to the police station officers stopped the vehicle to check on the accused. He attempted to head butt a police officer but did not make contact.”

Sheriff Derek Livingston said: “You have not take advantage of the opportunties you have been given people who spit at and try to head butt police officers will find themselves in custody and you have a history of assaulting police officers.”

Nicholson was sentenced to 218 days in custody and banned from driving for 24 months.