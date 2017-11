Catriona Douglas (62) was three times over the limit when police stopped her in Glasgow Road, Denny on September 18.

The first offender, 77 Chattan Avenue, Stirling, gave a reading of 71 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when the legal limit is 22 microgrammes.

She was banned from driving for 16 months and fined £750 to be paid back at a rate of £50 per month.