Drink-driver struck car in Larbert after night out in Falkirk

A drink-driver crashed into a parked car after being attacked on a night out.

Gareth Habberfield (19) drove into the stationary vehicle on Main Street, Larbert after he was assaulted when walking home from a nightclub in Falkirk in the early hours of June 17.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, he admitted driving with a breath-alcohol count of 42 microgrammes in 100 millilitres of breath, when the legal limit is 22. Habberfield also admitted driving without due care and attention and without due consideration for other road users, as well as striking a parked car.

Left with a bloodied face following the attack, Habberfield had intended on going to his dad’s house to clean up. However, shortly after 5am he struck the parked car, at which point the owner, who had heard the collision, contacted police.

Procurator fiscal depute Samantha Brown said: “Police attended and the accused admitted he was driving the vehicle and provided a breath specimen. It was positive and he was taken to Falkirk Police Station.

“He advised officers the sun was in his eyes and he didn’t see the car and struck the vehicle. He didn’t want his mum to see him with the state of his face.”

The court heard Habberfield, who works as a swim instructor, has a clean licence.

Habberfield, 27 Easton Drive, Shieldhill, was disqualified from driving for 12 months, which can be cut to nine upon completion of a drink-drive rehabilitation course. He was also fined £365.