Drink driver pulled over in Falkirk and caught carrying £200 of cannabis

Charles Frew, 45, did not have his troubles to seek when he was stopped by officers at around tea time just outside Falkirk town centre.

Appearing at Falkirk Sheriff Court last Thursday, Frew had pleaded guilty to drink driving in Kemper Avenue, Falkirk on April 22 last year. He gave a reading of 94 milligrams of alcohol in 100 litres of urine when the legal limit is 67 milligrams.

He also admitted being in possession of class B drug cannabis on the same date.

Frew appeared at Falkirk Sheriff Court

Procurator fiscal depute Melissa Phillips said: “It was 6pm and police saw the accused travelling towards them and they had cause to pull him over. They could detect a strong herbal scent.

"They tested him for alcohol and the specimen was positive. The accused was arrested and his vehicle was taken for a drug search, where a bag of green herbal material was recovered."

The bag contained 23.6 grams of cannabis with a street value of between £150 and £200.

Gordon Addison, defence solicitor, said: “He is a man who has had a long streak of bad luck.”

