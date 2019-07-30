Drink driver on school run stopped by cops on Bonnybridge road

Adam McIlvaney (35) was more than three times the legal drink drive limit when he drove his seven-year-old daughter home from school.

McIlvaney, 10 East End Terrace, Carstairs, admitted drink driving on the B816 Falkirk to Bonnybridge road on June 28.

He gave a reading of 80 microgrammes of alcohol when the legal limit is 22.

Falkirk Sheriff Court heard McIlvaney, who has cerebral palsy and type one diabetes, had been drinking the night before but thought he was sober enough to do the school run. Sheriff John Mundy banned McIlvaney from driving for 16 months and placed him on a supervised community payback order for 12 months with the condition he attend for alcohol counselling.